United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

UFCS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut United Fire Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sidoti dropped their price objective on United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.67.

UFCS stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $47.52.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the first quarter valued at $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in United Fire Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

