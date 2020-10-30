United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the September 30th total of 201,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 820.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on UDIRF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UDIRF opened at $36.10 on Friday. United Internet has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.71.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. United Internet had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

