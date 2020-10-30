United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €34.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.45 ($45.24).

Get United Internet AG (UTDI.F) alerts:

ETR UTDI opened at €30.52 ($35.91) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94. United Internet AG has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52-week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.