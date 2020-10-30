United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,207,913 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 18.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $119,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $155.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.38. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.