Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.64 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

