Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.
NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $60.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.
Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.