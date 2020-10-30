Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the September 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

UETMF stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $18.40.

Universal Entertainment Company Profile

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

