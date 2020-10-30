Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the September 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
UETMF stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $18.40.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
