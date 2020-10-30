Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.75.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,667,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $363,423,000 after purchasing an additional 65,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.5% during the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.07. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

