US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Down 60.9% in October

US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UCLE opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. US Nuclear has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.41.

US Nuclear Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

