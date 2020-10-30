US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Down 60.9% in October

US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:UCLE opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. US Nuclear has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.41.
US Nuclear Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.