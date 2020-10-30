V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 298.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 175.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 26.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VFC opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of -529.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.32.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

