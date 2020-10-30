ValuEngine Lowers BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.94.

Shares of BSIG opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.65.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 110.07% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 32,152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 112,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 296,644 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

