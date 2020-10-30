ValuEngine Lowers F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 77.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,185,000 after buying an additional 2,392,854 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 103.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,357,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,683,000 after buying an additional 1,201,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 56.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,781,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 1,006,204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 302.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 657,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 92.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,151,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 552,514 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

