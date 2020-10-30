ValuEngine Lowers K12 (NYSE:LRN) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti raised K12 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised K12 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of LRN opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. K12 has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.56 million. K12 had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that K12 will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other K12 news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of K12 by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of K12 by 1,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of K12 by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

