Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Holdings Boosted by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,490,000 after purchasing an additional 182,829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 34,423 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR opened at $235.86 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $252.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.67.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

