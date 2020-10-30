Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $132.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.31. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $141.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

