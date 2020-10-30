Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lessened by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,052,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32.

