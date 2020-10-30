Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,960,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 168,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 48,219 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

