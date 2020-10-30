Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Down 65.2% in October

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,900 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the September 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

VCIT opened at $95.68 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average of $94.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,160,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,633 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,051 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,575,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,080,000 after acquiring an additional 850,539 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $1,101,721,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $749,370,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

