Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 260.8% from the September 30th total of 451,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

VCSH opened at $82.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.37. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $83.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.