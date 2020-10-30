Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Up 227.8% in October

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,100 shares, an increase of 227.8% from the September 30th total of 203,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

