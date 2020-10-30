Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $117.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $138.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.32.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total value of $573,376.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,424,000 after purchasing an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 134,003 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 444,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,346,000 after buying an additional 34,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 398,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,247,000 after buying an additional 41,353 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

