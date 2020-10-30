Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective upped by Truist from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.80.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $117.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $138.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

