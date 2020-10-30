Velas Price Up 12.1% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $85.60 million and $2.68 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002663 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000099 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001278 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000553 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,105,569,736 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

