Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.06.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $86.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.82. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Venus Concept news, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $51,923.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $57,045.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $57,045.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 2,994.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $139,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

