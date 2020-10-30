Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Down 68.8% in October

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the September 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vericity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vericity by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vericity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vericity stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Vericity has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $150.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups.

