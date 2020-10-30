Veros (VRS) Price Reaches $0.0222 on Top Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 46.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, Veros has traded down 51.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Veros token can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Veros has a market cap of $27,314.34 and approximately $14,184.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00082234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00211054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00030403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.77 or 0.01208973 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

