Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.75 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 204,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 997,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

