Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Update

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 173.7% from the September 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VWDRY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.