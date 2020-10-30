Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Update

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 173.7% from the September 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile
Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.
