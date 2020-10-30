Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

Shares of Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.33. Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $5.06 million and a PE ratio of -15.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 million during the quarter.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc develops, markets, and distributes hardware and software solutions for care plans and monitoring the aged in Canada and the United States. The company offers The Vigil Integrated Care Management System, a non-invasive monitoring system for residents with dementia. It also offers vigil memory care systems; nurse care systems; vitality care systems; and cloud applications, as well as specialty monitoring and notification devices.

