Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.