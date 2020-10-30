Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Takes $5.64 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 153,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 123,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 113,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

