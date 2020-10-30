Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

VITL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vital Farms presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.86.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $59.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jason L. Jones sold 913,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $18,682,476.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 1,517,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $31,039,968.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,167,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,949,075.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.

