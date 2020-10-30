VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,200 shares, a growth of 389.7% from the September 30th total of 134,200 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. VivoPower International has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

