VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,200 shares, a growth of 389.7% from the September 30th total of 134,200 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. VivoPower International has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $24.33.
About VivoPower International
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.