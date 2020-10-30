Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €167.00 ($196.47).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR VOW3 opened at €126.94 ($149.34) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €139.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.