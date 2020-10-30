Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €167.00 ($196.47).

VOW3 stock opened at €126.94 ($149.34) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €139.13 and a 200 day moving average of €135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($220.87).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

