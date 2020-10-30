Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Wabtec updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.75-3.85 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.94-1.04 EPS.

NYSE:WAB opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Wabtec from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wabtec from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Melius initiated coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wabtec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabtec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.89.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 4,600 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $313,996.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

