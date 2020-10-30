Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €77.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCH. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €84.67 ($99.61).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €85.32 ($100.38) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €85.66 and a 200-day moving average of €70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of -7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52-week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 52-week high of €96.04 ($112.99).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

