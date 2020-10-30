Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.67 ($99.61).

Get Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) alerts:

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) stock opened at €85.32 ($100.38) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €85.66 and its 200 day moving average is €70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52-week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 52-week high of €96.04 ($112.99).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.