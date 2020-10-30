Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €93.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.67 ($99.61).

WCH stock opened at €85.32 ($100.38) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52-week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 52-week high of €96.04 ($112.99). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of -7.07.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

