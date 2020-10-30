Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €93.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.67 ($99.61).

Get Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) alerts:

ETR WCH opened at €85.32 ($100.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of -7.07. Wacker Chemie AG has a one year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a one year high of €96.04 ($112.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €70.72.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.