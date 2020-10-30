Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth $113,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

WDR opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

