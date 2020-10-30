Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 29,720 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $17,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,377,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,724,000 after purchasing an additional 217,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,197 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,303,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $182,412,000 after purchasing an additional 736,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $33.46 and a one year high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

