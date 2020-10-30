Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €8.10 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.70 ($7.88).

Shares of DBK opened at €7.88 ($9.28) on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.75). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.61.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

