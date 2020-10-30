Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) a €143.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DB1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €153.40 ($180.47).

Get Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) alerts:

ETR:DB1 opened at €129.35 ($152.18) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse AG has a 1 year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 1 year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €146.75 and a 200-day moving average of €151.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.99.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.