Warburg Research Reiterates “€10.00” Price Target for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA)

Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.17 ($8.43).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €5.05 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.21. Schaeffler AG has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

