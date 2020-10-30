Warburg Research Reiterates “€175.00” Price Target for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8)

Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bechtle AG (BC8.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €145.70 ($171.41).

Get Bechtle AG (BC8.F) alerts:

ETR:BC8 opened at €149.10 ($175.41) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €168.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €158.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15. Bechtle AG has a 52-week low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 52-week high of €181.80 ($213.88).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.