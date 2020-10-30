Warburg Research Reiterates €63.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAI. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.47 ($60.55).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI stock opened at €44.23 ($52.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.81. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion and a PE ratio of -158.58.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.