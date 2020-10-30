Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.26.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

