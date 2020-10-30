Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

WRTBY stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.