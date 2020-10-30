Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) Insider Purchases A$519,160.00 in Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) insider Robert Millner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$25.96 ($18.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$519,160.00 ($370,828.57).
Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 16th, Robert Millner bought 50,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$25.73 ($18.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,286,450.00 ($918,892.86).
- On Friday, October 9th, Robert Millner bought 100,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$24.98 ($17.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,497,600.00 ($1,784,000.00).
- On Monday, October 5th, Robert Millner bought 45,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$23.71 ($16.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,066,995.00 ($762,139.29).
The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19.
About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership of shares, coal mining, gold and copper mining and refining, property investment, and consulting businesses. The company operates through Investing Activities; Energy; Copper, Gold and Zinc Operations; and Property segments.
Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.