Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 39,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

